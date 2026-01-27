Pennsylvania Regulators Block $91 Million in Auto Insurance Rate Increases

Pennsylvania’s insurance regulator prevented $91 million in personal auto insurance premium increases from taking effect in 2025, part of $227.9 million in total property and casualty insurance rate hikes blocked during the year.

The Pennsylvania Insurance Department rejected or negotiated down rate increase proposals across multiple insurance lines, with personal auto representing the largest single category of consumer savings, the agency announced Jan. 15.

“Our rate review process is designed to make sure Pennsylvanians have access to quality insurance products at fair prices,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said. “Blocking unfair rate increases takes constant, detailed work, and that’s exactly