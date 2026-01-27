CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / KPA Splits Off High-Risk Industry Business, Maintains Automotive Focus

KPA Splits Off High-Risk Industry Business, Maintains Automotive Focus

By Leave a Comment

KPA announced today it has separated its Flex and Risk Management Center software businesses into a new independent company called Novara.

KPA Services LLC logoThe move separates KPA’s automotive and non-automotive software operations, which had developed different customer bases and operational requirements over time.

Novara will serve manufacturing, construction, utilities, and oil and gas sectors with safety and operational risk management software. KPA will continue serving the automotive industry, including dealerships, collision repair facilities, and related businesses.

Michael Bruns, formerly CEO of KPA, was appointed CEO of Novara. Wayne Curtis was named CEO of KPA. Curtis previously served as vice president of field

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey