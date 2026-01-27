KPA Splits Off High-Risk Industry Business, Maintains Automotive Focus

KPA announced today it has separated its Flex and Risk Management Center software businesses into a new independent company called Novara.

The move separates KPA’s automotive and non-automotive software operations, which had developed different customer bases and operational requirements over time.

Novara will serve manufacturing, construction, utilities, and oil and gas sectors with safety and operational risk management software. KPA will continue serving the automotive industry, including dealerships, collision repair facilities, and related businesses.

Michael Bruns, formerly CEO of KPA, was appointed CEO of Novara. Wayne Curtis was named CEO of KPA. Curtis previously served as vice president of field