Kin Insurance Launches Auto Coverage in Florida, Texas

Kin Insurance Inc. has introduced auto insurance for existing home insurance customers in Florida and Texas, offering up to 20 percent discounts on auto premiums for policyholders who bundle both coverages.

The direct-to-consumer digital insurance provider’s expansion into auto insurance targets homeowners in two states where the company already provides home coverage. Bundled customers can save up to 20 percent on auto policy premiums while managing both policies through a single platform.

Survey data from Kin found that 61 percent of homeowners currently bundle their coverage. Among those who do not bundle, nearly 18 percent reported bundling was not available

