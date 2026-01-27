AASP/NJ Urges Attendees to Book Hotels Now for March 20-22 NORTHEAST Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) is encouraging collision repair and automotive service professionals to reserve hotel rooms for its NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show before discounted rates expire.

The trade show will take place March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center. AASP/NJ has secured discounted rates at several area hotels, including Harmony Suites Secaucus Meadowlands, Courtyard Secaucus Meadowlands, Hyatt Place and Residence Inn, all within walking distance of the venue.

“The only way to grow is by learning from the best – and NORTHEAST has the best information, resources and presenters available,” AASP/NJ President Ken Miller