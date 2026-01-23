CollisionWeek

PSE Group Acquires Color Systems

PSE Group acquired Color Systems, a Warwick, R.I.-based automotive refinish and ancillary products distributor.

The transaction expands PSE Group’s presence to 77 locations across 17 states and strengthens its position in the New England market. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Color Systems, founded in 1971, serves collision repair facilities throughout the Greater New England region. Steven Choiniere has led the company for 30 years after acquiring it from his father.

“This acquisition represents our commitment to strategic growth and partnerships that further enhance our offerings and expands our service geography,” said PSE Group President and CEO Patrick Mayette.

Choiniere said

