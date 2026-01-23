FTC Finalizes Order Against GM, OnStar Over Geolocation Data Collection

CollisionWeek

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has finalized an order prohibiting General Motors and OnStar from sharing consumer geolocation and driving behavior data with consumer reporting agencies for five years, settling allegations the vehicle manufacturer collected and sold the information without proper consent.

Under the order GM must obtain express consent from consumers before collecting or sharing connected vehicle data for the 20-year duration of the order. The company also must provide consumers the ability to request copies of their data and seek its deletion.

The FTC alleged in a complaint filed in January 2025 that GM used a misleading enrollment

