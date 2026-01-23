CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / First Chicago Insurance Expands Personal Auto Coverage to Tennessee

First Chicago Insurance Expands Personal Auto Coverage to Tennessee

By Leave a Comment

First Chicago Insurance Company has expanded its personal auto insurance operations to Tennessee, bringing the Warrior Insurance Network member company’s reach to 12 states.

The company appointed Clay Howell as state marketing manager for Tennessee. Howell has 20 years of insurance sales and marketing experience, including work as a business development territory manager in the Tennessee market.

“My goal is to leverage my market knowledge and industry experience to launch and fully grow the Tennessee territory,” Howell said.

First Chicago Insurance, with roots dating to 1920, offers personal and commercial auto insurance and general liability coverage through independent agencies in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey