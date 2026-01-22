Washington Senate Passes Bill Granting Insurance Commissioner Restitution and Fining Authority

The Washington state Senate passed legislation Jan. 21 that would grant Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer authority to order restitution for policyholders harmed by insurance companies or agents, and establish per-violation fines for property and casualty insurers.

The Senate approved SB 5331 by a 29-20 vote. The bill now moves to the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee.

The legislation would allow the commissioner to require companies or individuals violating insurance laws to pay restitution to affected policyholders. It would also align fining authority for property and casualty insurers with that of health insurers, establishing a $10,000 maximum fine per violation.