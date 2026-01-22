Property/Casualty Insurers Post Strong 2025 Results Despite Slowing Premium Growth

The U.S. property/casualty insurance industry is on track to record its lowest net combined ratio in more than a decade for 2025, despite moderating premium growth, according to a report released yesterday by the Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) and Milliman.

The industry achieved the profitability milestone despite the Los Angeles wildfires in January 2025, aided by the first Atlantic hurricane season without a U.S. landfall in 10 years, according to the Insurance Economics and Underwriting Projections report, based on data through the third quarter of 2025.

Aggregate net premium growth across all lines is expected to reach 5.9 percent for