CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Lemonade Launches Autonomous Vehicle Insurance With 50% Rate Reduction for Tesla FSD

Lemonade Launches Autonomous Vehicle Insurance With 50% Rate Reduction for Tesla FSD

By Leave a Comment

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) announced Jan. 21 the launch of an autonomous vehicle insurance product designed for self-driving cars, beginning with Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving technology.

The insurance carrier will reduce per-mile rates by approximately 50% when FSD is engaged, reflecting lower risk during autonomous operation. The company said it expects further rate reductions as Tesla releases software updates.

The product launch follows a technical collaboration with Tesla that gives Lemonade access to vehicle data previously unavailable to insurers. The data feeds into the company’s usage-based risk prediction models, which distinguish between autonomous and human driving and assess

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey