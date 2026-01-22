CREF Opens 2026 Benchmark Award Applications for Collision Repair School Programs

Last year, program benefited 104 high school and college programs.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has opened applications for its 2026 Benchmark Awards, with a deadline of June 30.

The organization has awarded nearly 1,200 grants totaling more than $5 million over 16 years, according to CREF. In 2025, 104 high school and college collision repair programs received $726,500 in funding, the highest annual total in the program’s history. Those awards will impact more than 5,300 students currently enrolled in the programs.

The Benchmark Awards provide funding for collision repair training programs to purchase tools, equipment and supplies.

“These funds allow us to stay current with industry standards and to keep teaching at the top of our industry with technology,” said Mike Hanscome, collision instructor at Aims Community College in Windsor, Colo., a 2024 award recipient. “When our students graduate and enter the industry, they now have the knowledge of state-of-the-art repair procedures and experience with using that equipment.”

Schools completing the 2026 application will automatically receive access to The Donation Exchange, a platform connecting donors with collision repair education programs. The system allows industry members to offer equipment, tools, materials and parts to training programs.

“The collision repair industry is currently experiencing a significant shortage of skilled technicians,” said Amy Bogner, collision repair instructor at Erie 2 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia, N.Y., a 2025 award recipient. “Many shops are struggling to find and retain qualified employees. Collision repair programs can provide businesses with well-trained technicians who meet industry standards, but we need them to get involved because industry professionals are informed about current developments in the industry and can share the qualities they look for in technicians.”

More information on the grants and the application are available online.

Programs not selected for grant funding remain eligible to receive donated equipment from industry sponsors.