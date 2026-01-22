Coalition Against Insurance Fraud Names New Insurer Co-Chair, Re-Elects Officers

The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud has appointed Steven Piper as insurer co-chair and re-elected John Sokit as treasurer, the organization announced Jan. 15.

The Executive Committee and Board of Directors approved the appointments at the coalition’s annual meeting in Arlington, Va.

Piper, assistant vice president and global head of special investigations at CNA Insurance, will serve a two-year term. He replaces David Rioux, vice president of investigations and internal controls at Erie Insurance Group, who served as insurer co-chair from 2020 to 2025.

“Steve has consistently demonstrated thoughtful and collaborative leadership within the Coalition, so he is an excellent choice