Susan Ochs Nominated as New Jersey Commissioner of the Department of Banking and Insurance

New Jersey Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill last week announced the nomination of Susan Ochs to serve as commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance. Sherrill was sworn in as Governor yesterday.

Ochs will oversee the state’s banking, insurance, real estate and healthcare markets, including Get Covered NJ, the state healthcare exchange. The department regulates auto insurance rates and enforces consumer protection laws affecting collision repair facilities and insurance claims handling.

“We need a leader who will work to lower insurance costs for Garden State families whether that’s healthcare or auto insurance,” Sherrill said. “Susan brings decades of experience