HD Repair Forum Releases Agenda for March 18-19 Nashville Conference

The HD Repair Forum has released the agenda for its 2026 conference scheduled for March 18-19 at the Music City Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The conference will feature economist Christopher Thornberg of Beacon Economics, along with presentations from Pro Spot, Bee Line, KPA, Bendix, 3M and PPG and others. Sessions will cover collision repair industry data, economic trends, OSHA compliance, new vehicle technology, welding and rivet bonding.

The event will run concurrently with the American Trucking Associations’ annual Technology & Maintenance Council meeting at the same facility. Attendees can access discounted registration for both events and share a hotel