Claim Assist Solutions Opens Arizona Office

Claim Assist Solutions has officially opened a 58,000-square-foot office in Chandler, marking the company’s first location in Arizona. The company had announced plans to open the facility in October.

The facility is operational and the company is hiring and onboarding employees, with plans for workforce expansion over the next several years.

“Opening our Chandler office has allowed us to immediately connect with a deep pool of talent and better support our clients across the country,” said Luke Harris, chief growth officer of Claim Assist Solutions. “We’ve been encouraged by the response from the local workforce and are actively growing our