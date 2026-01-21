ASE Names 2026 Officers, New Board Members

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) announced its leadership for 2026, naming John Wolf, president of Snap-on Business Solutions, as board chair and appointing six new governors.

Tom Palermo, general manager of Preferred Automotive Specialists, will serve as vice chair. John Hanighen, president and CEO of Cloyes Manufacturing, was appointed treasurer, while Gary Uyematsu, national technical training manager at BMW of North America, will serve as secretary. Jason Rainey, vice president of NAPA AutoCare/AAA, moved to the past chair role after serving as chair