Repairify and Opus IVS to Combine Diagnostics Businesses

Transaction brings together Repairify’s asTech and BlueDriver brands with Opus IVS.

Repairify and Opus IVS announced yesterday plans to combine their diagnostics operations as demand grows for vehicle diagnostic services, programming and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) calibrations.

The combination will bring together Repairify’s asTech and BlueDriver brands with Opus IVS. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Brian Herron will serve as CEO of the combined diagnostics business following the transaction’s close. Herron currently leads Opus IVS.

“Diagnostics and calibrations are becoming central to every repair,” said Srisu Subrahmanyam, CEO of Repairify. “By bringing together asTech’s remote service excellence, Opus IVS’s advanced

