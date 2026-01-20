Independent Glass Association Opposes Illinois Auto Glass Bill

The Independent Glass Association announced its opposition to Illinois House Bill 4373 (HB 4373), saying the legislation follows a national template promoted by insurers and Safelite Group rather than addressing consumer protection needs.

Gary Hart, executive director of the trade association, said the bill would increase insurer control over auto glass claims while imposing new restrictions on independent repair shops.

“HB 4373 is not about consumer protection, it is about control,” Hart said. “This bill follows the same NCOIL template that is being promoted nationwide by the Safelite Group and their insurance partners to tighten their grip on the auto