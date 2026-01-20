Certified Collision Group Hires Two Executives for Member Development, Vendor Relations

The Certified Collision Group announced Jan. 19 it hired two executives to oversee member development and vendor management.

Ryan Ross joined as vice president of member development for Square One Systems. Steve Fardelos was named director of vendor management for CCG.

Ross will focus on member engagement and program development at Square One Systems. He previously worked in sales, operations and consulting roles in the collision repair and automotive sectors.

“I am excited to join Square One Systems and the Certified Collision Group,” Ross said. “This is a top-notch organization run by some incredible people and grateful for