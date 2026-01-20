Allstate’s Mike Bundra Joins Plasnomic Plastic Repair Council

Plasnomic announced Mike Bundra, auto technical claims director at Allstate Insurance Co., has joined its Plastic Repair Alliance Council.

Bundra joins executives from collision repair, supply and insurance sectors working to develop standards for automotive plastic repairs. He has more than 16 years of technical and operational experience at Allstate in claims operations, repair network performance and transformation initiatives.

“Welcoming Mike to the council marks an important step in bringing insurer insight into the development of practical, scalable plastic repair standards that benefit repairers,