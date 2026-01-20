AASP/NJ Announces Educational Lineup for NORTHEAST 2026 Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey has released details of the educational program for its NORTHEAST 2026 Automotive Services Show, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

The event, now in its 49th year, will feature sessions led by industry professionals covering customer service strategies, business management, repair techniques and emerging technologies. AirPro Diagnostics is returning as education sponsor.

Kyle Bradshaw of K&M Collision in Hickory, North Carolina, will present “Excellence Wins: Redefining Customer Experience in Collision Repair,” drawing on principles from the book by Ritz-Carlton founder Horst Schulze.

“It involves implementing