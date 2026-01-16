SCRS and Carolinas Collision Association Create Integrated Membership Structure

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and the Carolinas Collision Association (CCA) have established an integrated membership model that will provide CCA members with automatic SCRS membership beginning this month.

Under the arrangement, existing and new CCA members will receive membership in both organizations without requiring separate enrollments.

“This collaboration is about unity and alignment,” said Kyle Bradshaw, president of the Carolinas Collision Association. “We feel confident that our members gain the most value when we can leverage the strengths of our local community and voice, with the scope and resources of our national counterparts. By bringing SCRS membership