IBIS Middle East Announces New Conference Format, Venue for February 10-11 Event

The International Bodyshop Industry Symposium (IBIS) Middle East will introduce a new conference format and venue for its 2026 event.

The collision repair industry conference, themed Connecting Changemakers, will be held Feb. 10-11 at The Avery, Conrad Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. A welcome reception is scheduled for Feb. 10, with the main conference program on Feb. 11.

The event will move away from traditional panel sessions in favor of focused presentations followed by chaired round-table discussions. The format includes two staging areas and four dedicated networking spaces.

The conference agenda and registration for the IBIS Middle East Conference is available online