Hertrich Opens Collision Repair Facility in Middletown, Delaware

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has opened a collision repair facility in Middletown, Del., expanding the dealer group’s repair network on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The facility, operating as Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown, is located at 353 Autopark Drive.

“The opening of Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown reflects our ongoing dedication to providing high-quality collision repair throughout Delmarva,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “With this new facility, we’re expanding our capacity to deliver reliable repairs while leveraging the technology, resources, and experienced team members our customers have come to trust.”

Hertrich operates 24 dealerships representing 18 manufacturers in Delaware, Maryland,