CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Hertrich Opens Collision Repair Facility in Middletown, Delaware

Hertrich Opens Collision Repair Facility in Middletown, Delaware

By Leave a Comment

The Hertrich Family of Automobile Dealerships has opened a collision repair facility in Middletown, Del., expanding the dealer group’s repair network on the Delmarva Peninsula.

The facility, operating as Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown, is located at 353 Autopark Drive.

“The opening of Hertrich Collision Center of Middletown reflects our ongoing dedication to providing high-quality collision repair throughout Delmarva,” said Fred Hertrich IV. “With this new facility, we’re expanding our capacity to deliver reliable repairs while leveraging the technology, resources, and experienced team members our customers have come to trust.”

Hertrich operates 24 dealerships representing 18 manufacturers in Delaware, Maryland,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey