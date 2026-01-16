December Used-Vehicle Retail Sales Up 3% Year Over Year

Bucking typical year-end decline, sales were also up over November.

Retail used-vehicle sales totaled 1.34 million units in December, up 3% from the same month a year earlier and 2% higher than November, according to Cox Automotive data.

The gains defied typical seasonal patterns that see sales slow at year’s end.

“December showed unusual growth during a month that typically sees a slowdown, capping off a used-vehicle market that exceeded expectations in 2025,” said Scott Vanner, manager of Economic and Industry Insights at Cox Automotive. “However, we anticipate a modest sales decline in 2026 as economic pressures and constrained supply