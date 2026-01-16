Axalta Wins Six Innovation Awards, Including Refinish Waterborne Clearcoat

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA) has received six Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Awards for products spanning its Refinish, Mobility Coatings, and Industrial Coatings business units.

The refinish product recognized was Spies Hecker Permahyd Hi-TEC 8260 Premium Waterborne Clearcoat, which the company said reduces solvent emissions by more than 65 percent compared to conventional clearcoats.

“We are grateful for this unprecedented recognition of six product innovations from the Business Intelligence Group, which is testament to Axalta’s unwavering commitment to help solve real-world problems for our customers,” said Robert K. Roop, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief technology officer at Axalta. “These six awards reflect the extraordinary work of our teams who continuously push the boundaries of what’s possible in science to provide solutions that deliver value to our customers worldwide.”

The other five awards went to OEM and industrial coatings products, including two low-bake clearcoat technologies for vehicle manufacturing, an electric vehicle battery enclosure coating, a cabinet coating system, and an electrical steel coating for electric motor production.

The Business Intelligence Group’s annual awards program recognizes organizations and products for innovation. Nominations were judged by business leaders and executives who volunteered to score submissions.