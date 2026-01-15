Mary Mahoney Named President of Collision Engineering Career Alliance

The Collision Engineering Career Alliance announced the appointment of Mary Mahoney as president of the nonprofit organization, effective Feb. 1.

Mahoney is retiring from Enterprise Mobility after 40 years with the company, most recently serving as vice president of the Replacement & Leisure division. In that role, she managed relationships with insurance companies, collision repairers, dealers and OEMs.

“When I started my career at Enterprise Mobility as a Management Trainee, I never imagined where the journey would lead,” Mahoney said. “The collision repair sector is evolving rapidly