Maine House of Representatives Votes to Overturn Governor’s Veto of Right to Repair Law Changes

The legislation now goes to the Senate to consider overturning the veto.

The Maine House of Representative voted Tuesday, January 13 to overturn Gov. Janet Mills’ veto of legislation that would revise the state’s right to repair laws.

As CollisionWeek reported January 8, Mills returned L.D. 1228, An Act to Clarify Certain Terms in and to Make Other Changes to the Automotive Right to Repair Laws, unsigned to the 132nd Legislature, citing concerns about a provision that would give vehicle manufacturers authority over how independent collision repair facilities access vehicle telematics data.

“Unfortunately, L.D. 1228 as presented also