Driaan Du Toit Named CEO at AirPro Diagnostics

AirPro Diagnostics has appointed Driaan Du Toit as chief executive officer, the remote diagnostics and ADAS calibration company announced.

Du Toit has more than 20 years of leadership experience in automotive repair, fleet and insurance technology. He has previously served as CEO and chief revenue officer at other companies in the sector.

AirPro is a portfolio company of private equity firm Rotunda Capital Partners that acquired the company in 2025.

“As vehicles continue to increase in complexity, the accuracy and consistency of Advanced Driver Assistance System diagnostics and calibrations are no