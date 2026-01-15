CollisionWeek

ASE Opens Winter Registration for Certification Testing

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has opened registration for its winter certification testing period.

Technicians who register by March 31 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment for their selected ASE certification tests. Registration is available at myASE.com.

ASE offers three testing options:

Technicians can take tests in person at more than 450 Prometric test centers nationwide, available on weekdays, evenings and weekends.

Remote testing through ProProctor is available for recertification tests and the auto maintenance and light repair (G1) initial certification test.

The ASE Renewal App allows technicians certified in the A1-A9 automobile series to

