University of the Aftermarket Foundation to Award Record $900,000 in Automotive Scholarships

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation will award more than $900,000 in scholarships for the 2026-27 academic year, a record amount for the organization.

Students complete a single application online to be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible.

Applications are due March 31.

The scholarships are available to students enrolled in four-year and two-year colleges as well as ASE/NATEF-certified automotive, collision repair and heavy-duty/diesel post-secondary programs. Awards cover fields including service and repair, engineering, supply chain, finance and information technology.

“We encourage all those who are interested in applying to visit the website soon to complete and submit their applications in advance of the March 31 deadline,” said Mike Buzzard, trustee and chairman of the UAF scholarship committee. “The UAF scholarship program will have another record year in 2026. We will be awarding more scholarship funds than ever so the recipients can get the education and training they need to begin a successful automotive or heavy-duty career.”

A list of scholarships offered by UAF and affiliated organizations is available on the at AutomotiveScholarships.com and HeavyDutyScholarships.com websites with eligibility requirements and award details