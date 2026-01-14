NHTSA Issues Warning After 2 More Deaths Linked to Chinese Replacement Airbag Inflators

Eight drivers have been killed and two seriously injured by ruptured inflators.

Two additional drivers died in December crashes involving substandard replacement airbag inflators manufactured in China and likely illegally imported into the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced yesterday.

The agency has now documented 10 crashes resulting in death or serious injury from ruptured replacement airbag inflators made by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., also known as DTN. Eight drivers have been killed in crashes NHTSA characterized as otherwise survivable, while two others suffered severe injuries.

All affected vehicles had their original equipment