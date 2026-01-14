Jeff Wyler Automotive Family Acquires Midwestern Auto Group

Wyler Automotive Family has acquired Midwestern Auto Group in Dublin, Ohio adding 14 franchises including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Porsche, BMW, Land Rover, Jaguar, Audi, Volvo, Lotus, MINI and Volkswagen to its portfolio.

The acquired dealerships will operate under the name The Wyler Collection and is expected to add approximately $500 million in incremental annual revenue.

Dave Cantin Group served as the sell-side advisor to Midwestern Auto Group owner Mark Brentlinger. The advisory firm said it worked with Brentlinger for nearly two years on his succession plan.

“Adding Midwestern’s 14 premium and luxury franchises significantly expands our presence in