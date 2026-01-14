CollisionWeek

CIECA February 5 Webinar to Examine Insurance Industry Trends

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) will host a webinar Feb. 5 featuring Patrick Sullivan, editor of Auto Insurance Report, discussing insurance market conditions heading into 2026.

CIECA 2019 logoThe free one-hour session, titled Navigating the Sea of Insurance Trends in 2026, is scheduled for 2 p.m. (EST).

Registration for the event is available online.

“After several tumultuous years, auto insurers returned to profitability in 2025,” Sullivan said. “They enter 2026 optimistic about the market and eyeing growth. Yet challenges, as they always do, remain.”

Sullivan will address topics including increased vehicle complexity, consumer behavior and how industry trends affect

