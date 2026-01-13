USAA Files for 7% Auto Insurance Rate Decrease in Florida

USAA has filed for a 7% average decrease in auto insurance rates in Florida.

The rate decrease is expected to take effect by May 2026 and would result in an estimated $125 million in annual savings for the insurer’s Florida policyholders. USAA serves military members, veterans and their families.

“Every dollar counts for our active-duty service members, veterans and their families – now more than ever,” said Randy Termeer, USAA P&C President. “This rate decrease reflects improving conditions in Florida’s insurance market, as well as our ability to price competitively while maintaining the financial strength to take care of our