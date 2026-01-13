Revv Launches United ADAS Collective Professional Organization

Revv has launched the United ADAS Collective, a professional organization for the advanced driver assistance systems calibration community.

The organization, which Revv said is dedicated to ADAS calibration professionals, launched with more than 1,000 members including collision repair facility owners and managers, ADAS technicians, diagnostic professionals and auto glass specialists.

The UAC will offer education, events and networking opportunities, with tiered training and certification programs planned. Members will have access to industry news, a job board, OE-specific technical discussions and hands-on learning. The organization said it will host its first ADAS Industry Event in May 2026.

Joel Adcock, Revv’s director