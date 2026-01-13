CollisionWeek

You are here: Home / News / New Light-Vehicle Sales Rose 2.4% to 16.2 Million Units in 2025

New Light-Vehicle Sales Rose 2.4% to 16.2 Million Units in 2025

NADA projects slight decline in sales this year with uncertain trade environment and soft labor market.

New light-vehicle sales totaled 16.2 million units in 2025, a 2.4% increase compared to 2024, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA).

“The U.S. auto industry experienced several shocks last year, including tariffs on imported vehicles and parts as well as the end of the EV tax credits,” said NADA Chief Economist Patrick Manzi. “But tariff announcements induced some consumers to pull ahead purchases in Q2 and buy a vehicle before the tariffs took effect.”

Battery electric vehicle market share reached a record

