ASE Education Foundation to Host Scholarship Webinar Wednesday

The ASE Education Foundation will host a free webinar Wednesday, January 14 at 4 p.m. (EST) on scholarship opportunities available for the 2026-27 academic year.

The session, titled Automotive Scholarships Update, is aimed at instructors, employers, parents and students enrolled in ASE-accredited programs. Foundation representatives and industry panelists will discuss identifying available scholarships, application tips and maximizing scholarship value.

Participants will receive a certificate of attendance for professional development purposes. Those who register but cannot attend live may view a recording of the session.

Registration is available online.