Wholesale Used Vehicle Prices End 2025 Flat Compared to Previous Year

Retail sales of used vehicles up 2% compared to 2024.

Wholesale used vehicle prices ended 2025 essentially flat, with the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index closing December at 205.5, up 0.4% compared to December 2024 and 0.1% higher than November, Cox Automotive reported.

The year-end figures reflect a market that has stabilized following volatility in recent years, with non-seasonally adjusted prices up 0.5% year over year after a 0.4% decline from November.

“Consumer spending trends showed signs of a slowdown in December, as affordability concerns caused many to pull back on the spending reins, translating to depreciation trends catching up