Collision Repair Education Foundation Opens 2026 Scholarship Applications

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) is accepting applications for its 2026 student scholarship program through March 6.

The organization awarded more than $275,000 in tuition assistance and tools to 163 students in 2025, part of more than $3 million distributed since 2010. Applications opened Jan. 8.

Funding is available for high school and college collision repair students. Applications are available online.

“The Foundation is passionate about supporting the next generation of collision repairers, and we are proud that CREF’s Student Scholarships have empowered thousands of students to pursue collision educations, distributing over $3 million since 2010,” said Melissa Marscin, director of operations and impact for the foundation.

Technical school tuition and fees averages $15,000 and can exceed $20,000, according to the organization.

Applications increased 46 percent in 2025 compared with the prior year.

The 2025 scholarship class reflected increased diversity, with more than 70 percent of recipients identifying as women or minorities. More than 42 percent identified as female, while 46 percent reported a race other than Caucasian. More than a quarter identified as Hispanic or Latino.

“This scholarship will help me afford the tools and training I need to stay focused and keep advancing in my collision repair career,” said 2025 recipient Jeret Ankrum, a student at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, S.D.

“This scholarship will help me go into my career in the collision field with very little in student loans,” said 2025 recipient Alexandra Snodgrass, a student at Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, Tenn. “This means a lot to me because it means I can use my earnings on tools to help further my career. I am very thankful for this award.”