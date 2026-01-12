Collision Partners Completes First Two Acquisitions in Southeast

Collision Partners has completed its first two acquisitions, purchasing Fantastic Finishes, located in West Palm Beach, Fla. and Chassis Master, in Miramar, Fla. as the company begins expansion across the Southeastern United States.

Russ Swift, founder of Fantastic Finishes, joins Collision Partners as director of strategic operations and as an equity partner. Scott Woodard, a 41-year industry veteran, has also joined as vice president of integrations.

“Collision Partners’ approach to Fantastic Finishes and Chassis Master is rooted in partnership – preserving the reputation, relationships, and operational strengths that make the businesses extraordinary, while bringing additional resources, expanded industry reach, and