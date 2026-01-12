Boyd Group Closes $1.3 Billion Acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX: BYD; NYSE: BGSI) completed its previously acquisition of Joe Hudson’s Collision Center on Jan. 9, adding 258 locations across the Southeast United States to its network. As CollisionWeek reported Jan. 8, the company had received regulatory approval for the transaction.

The acquisition increases Boyd’s North American location count by 25% to 1,301 collision repair facilities.

Total consideration for the transaction was approximately $1.3 billion, subject to closing and post-closing adjustments. Boyd funded the deal through a $897 million U.S. equity offering, a private placement of CA$525 million in senior unsecured notes due 2030 and