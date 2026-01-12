CollisionWeek

Amanda Crawford Appointed Texas Insurance Commissioner

Commissioner Brown retiring after leading Department of Insurance for over four year.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Amanda Crawford as the next Commissioner of Insurance, succeeding Cassie Brown, who announced her retirement effective Feb. 2.

Texas Department of Insurance LogoCrawford, currently executive director of the Department of Information Resources and the state’s chief information officer, will oversee regulation of the $293 billion Texas insurance market, the second largest in the nation. Her term expires Feb. 1, 2027.

Brown led the Texas Department of Insurance for more than four years, overseeing more than 3,400 companies and licensing of more than 875,000 agents and adjusters.

