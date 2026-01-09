U.S. House Subcommittee to Consider REPAIR Act, Other Right to Repair and Data Access Bills at January 13 Hearing

Sixteen bills included on hearing agenda focused on automotive issues.

The U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee’s Commerce, Manufacturing, and Trade Subcommittee will hold a hearing next week on more than a dozen automotive bills, including several addressing vehicle data access and right to repair issues that have drawn strong interest from the collision repair and automotive aftermarket industries.

The hearing, titled Examining Legislative Options to Strengthen Motor Vehicle Safety, Ensure Consumer Choice and Affordability, and Cement U.S. Automotive Leadership, is scheduled for 2 p.m. EST Jan. 13 in 2175 Rayburn House Office Building.

Among the bills