State Farm and Progressive Reduce Auto Insurance Rates Auto Rate Decreases in Tennessee, Louisiana

State Farm announced personal auto insurance rate decreases in Tennessee and Progressive will is lowering rates in Louisiana, continuing a trend of declining rates driven by reduced claims frequency.

State Farm reduced auto rates by more than 10% on average in Tennessee, that took effect Dec. 15 for new business and will take effect mid-January for existing customer renewals. The decrease represents the company’s second rate reduction in the state since April, bringing total average reductions to more than 17% in 2025.

The company said the reductions will amount to more than $252 million in lower total annual premiums for