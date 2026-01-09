Consumer Sentiment Edges Higher in January Preliminary Results

University of Michigan reports index reached 54.0 in early January, highest reading since September 2025 but nearly 25% below year-ago levels.

Consumer sentiment rose for the second consecutive month in early January, according to the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers. The Consumer Sentiment Index reached 54.0 in preliminary January results, up 2.1% from 52.9 in the final December reading but 24.7% below the 71.7 index level in January 2025.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumers’ willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

