ASE Education Foundation Names 2026 Officers, Adds Eight to Board

The ASE Education Foundation has elected new officers and appointed eight new members to its board of directors for 2026.

Brian LaCroix, automotive instructor at Capital Region BOCES Career and Tech School in Albany, N.Y., is the new board chair. Jim Sennett, manager of automotive repair programs for the American Automobile Association, is vice chair. Lisa Vassallo, technical training operations manager at BMW of North America, is treasurer, and Drew Jablonowski, director of technical education, field support and customer experience at DRiV Inc., is secretary. Dwayne Myers, president and CEO of Dynamic Automotive, is past chair.

New board members are