Maine Governor Vetoes Bill That Would Have Changed State’s Automotive Right to Repair Law

Governor raises concerns that telematics access provision inlegislation was a “finger on the scale in favor of auto manufacturers” compared to independent repair facilities. Urges legislature to pass alternative bill.

Maine Governor Janet Mills vetoed legislation Jan. 7 that would have made significant changes to Maine’s automotive right to repair law, a statute voters approved by a ballot initiative in 2023.

Mills returned L.D. 1228, An Act to Clarify Certain Terms in and to Make Other Changes to the Automotive Right to Repair Laws, unsigned to the 132nd Legislature, citing concerns about a provision that would give vehicle