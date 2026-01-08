CCC Launches OEM Certification Management Program

Nissan first vehicle manufacturer to join.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCS) announced today that Nissan will be the first vehicle manufacturer to participate in the CCC OEM Link Network, a program designed to support OEM collision repair facility certification programs.

Through the partnership, CCC will manage certified network operations for Nissan, including administration of collision repair facility audits, billing processes and communications between the automaker and its certified repairers. Nissan’s Certified Collision Repair Network currently includes approximately 2,000 facilities across the U.S.

“As vehicles become more advanced, achieving safe and proper repairs requires strong collaboration across the entire ecosystem,” said Andreas Hecht, senior vice president of OEM services at CCC. “With OEM Link, CCC is establishing a foundation for certified repair programs that enable automakers and repairers to work in lockstep, delivering repair quality and reinforcing customer confidence.”

CCC said the program aims to reduce administrative burden for collision repair facilities while helping Nissan maintain network consistency and support technician readiness. Nissan has begun sending an increasing number of repair referrals to its certified facilities, according to the announcement.

The company noted that OEM certification participation has stagnated industrywide, partly due to challenges collision repairers face with program requirements, administration and uncertainty around return on investment.